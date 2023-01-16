Pennsylvania Western University, California campus, Thursday announced students who have been named to the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester.
More than 3,500 PennWest students earned placement on the fall dean's list. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria:
"The student must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40. The student must earn a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., Not Reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades."
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who qualified include:
Kory Ansell of Mount Pleasant,
Josephine Beckerleg of Greensburg,
Emily Bednar of Mount Pleasant,
Justin Bibel of Acme,
Jeremy Biller of Greensburg,
Joshua Bittner of Greensburg,
Hannah Blackburn of Greensburg,
Ryan Bompiani of Greensburg,
Jillian Bowman of Greensburg,
Leslie Brasile of Latrobe,
Rose Butina of Latrobe,
Savannah Butler of Greensburg,
Emily Campbell of Greensburg,
Stephen Conko of Mount Pleasant,
Jackson Daugherty of Laughlintown,
Hunter Dean of Mount Pleasant,
Paige Eperjesi of Mount Pleasant,
Bradford Fenell of Ligonier,
Bruce Fenell of Ligonier,
Alexandra Fernandez of Acme,
Braidy Fulton of Greensburg,
Kelly Gillis of Greensburg,
Brett Glowacki of Mount Pleasant,
Caile Greco of New Alexandria,
Mackensi Hartman of Latrobe,
Bethany Havrilla of Latrobe,
Alexis Hayes of Latrobe,
Tyler Hironimus of Latrobe,
Ashlyn Hornick of Mount Pleasant,
Jessica Huemme of New Alexandria,
Jessica Izzo of New Alexandria,
Max Kaufer of Greensburg,
Katelyn King of Greensburg,
Jake Kramer of Greensburg,
Derrica Kuhns of Latrobe,
Jacob Lawrence-Julian of Greensburg,
Sarah Lebo of Greensburg,
Amber Long of Blairsville,
Meredith Loughran of Greensburg,
Zachary Lynch of Greensburg,
Haley Lyons of Mount Pleasant,
Grace Maust of Ligonier,
Elizabeth McCloy of Mount Pleasant,
Ciera Mercurio of New Alexandria,
Renee Meyers of Latrobe,
Cody Miller of Greensburg,
Ruby Miller of Latrobe,
Makayla Munchinski of Greensburg,
Jalen Page of Greensburg,
Miranda Palmer of Ligonier,
Leah Perry of Latrobe,
Morgan Poole of Greensburg,
Bailey Popovich of Seward,
Jessica Rancourt of Greensburg,
Xavier Rolin of Latrobe,
Alayzha Santella of Latrobe,
Elena Sarp of Latrobe,
Skylar Shank of Hostetter,
Tianna Shook of Greensburg,
Molly Smetak of Bolivar,
Hailey Staschak of Latrobe,
Blake Tonkin of Blairsville,
Jenna Uncapher of Greensburg,
Laney Urban of Saltsburg,
Zachary Vanek of Greensburg,
Sarah Vasinko of Latrobe,
Taryn Ward of Mount Pleasant,
Amberly Weiers of Greensburg,
Alexander Wigle of Greensburg,
Djay Williams of Latrobe,
Jessica Winrick of Greensburg,
Hannah Young of Greensburg.
