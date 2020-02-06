The 2019-20 season of the St. Vincent College Concert Series continues on Saturday, Feb. 15, with “Pennsylvania Pipes!,” featuring Pennsylvania organists Donald Fellows, J. Christopher Pardini and Wesley Parrott, at 7 p.m. in the historic St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township.
• Fellows is organist and director of music at Pittsburgh’s St. Paul Cathedral, as well as a faculty member of the department of music at the University of Pittsburgh, where he provides organ instruction. Fellows is past chair of the Conference of Roman Catholic Cathedral Musicians, former dean of the Pittsburgh Chapel of the American Guild of Organists and former director of that organization’s Organ Artists Series. Originally from Glen Cove, New York, Fellows holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from the State University of New York at Fredonia, while he also studied at the Cambridge Choral Studies Institute in Cambridge, England.
• Pardini maintains an active concert schedule as a concert organist in the U.S. and abroad, while he serves as organist and director of music at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg and as a lecturer in the department of music at St. Vincent College. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sacred music from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey, while he holds a master’s degree in organ performance and literature from Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester. The first-place winner in the 1998 San Marino Organ Competition in San Marino, California, Pardini has also studied organ with Kendrick Mervine and Gavin Black, organ improvisation with Gerre Hancock, voice with Paulo Faustini and Tracy Chebra and choral conducting with Kames Jordan and Andrew Magill.
• Parrott is organist at Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, liturgical musician at St. Francis De Sales Roman Catholic Church in Philadelphia and assistant organist preforming on the Macy’s Grand Court Wanamaker Organ in Philadelphia. He holds degrees from The Curtis Institute of Music, Sewanee: The University of the South and the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music. The winner of three U.S. national organ competitions, Parrott has performed at Longwood Gardens; The Kennedy Center; Washington National Cathedral; The Shrine of the Immaculate Conception; Chartres Cathedral, and major churches and cathedrals across England during choir tours given by The University Choir (The University of the South).
Single tickets are $26, while children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge. Tickets may be reserved by contacting the St. Vincent box office at 724-805-2177 or visiting www.stvincent.edu/concertseries.
There will be a free meet-and-greet with Fellows, Pardini and Parrott following the performance.
This performance is supported in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
Founded in 1971 by the late Rev. Joseph Bronder, OSB, the St. Vincent College Concert Series presents world-class performances by internationally acclaimed artists during each academic year. The series emphasizes “the traditional chamber music repertoire, and artists of other genres have been featured as well. Performers have won top prizes in competitions and have performed on many of the world’s greatest stages.”
