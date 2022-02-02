Penn State Extension's free webinar on extending sheep, goats grazing season Feb. 22

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Extension invites sheep and goat producers, as well as other agriculture industries, to join the “Wrangling More Days Out of the Grazing Season for Sheep and Goats” web-based seminar Tuesday, Feb. 22.
This webinar, which will be presented from 7 to 8 p.m., will offer suggestions on how to improve pasture quality and increase pasture production for grazing sheep and goats.
Dave Hartman, Penn State Extension educator, will discuss options for reseeding pastures for sheep and goat production, grazing-management practices to improve production and methods to extend the grazing season.
There is no cost to attend the webinar. Registration is requested by Feb. 22. Participants will receive the webinar address in their confirmation email, and call-in information will be provided to anyone without access to a computer and the internet.
To register for the meeting, call 877-345-0691 or visit https://bit.ly/3g1bj8y. For more information about the webinar, contact Melanie Barkley at the Penn State Extension Bedford County Office at 814-623-4800 or meh7@psu.edu.
Penn State Extension is “a modern educational organization, dedicated to translating scientific research into real-world applications to drive progress. In support of Penn State’s land-grant mission, extension programs promote a vibrant food and fiber system, a clean environment and a healthier population for Pennsylvania and beyond.”
Penn State Extension serves “individuals, businesses and communities, helping them address problems and realize opportunities through a robust portfolio of educational programs, products and services. With support from federal, state and county governments, the organization has a tradition of bringing unbiased information and support to the citizens of Pennsylvania for more than 100 years.”
