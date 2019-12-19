Penn State Extension invites consumers to learn how to better manage their weight through healthy eating as part of its “Let’s Cook With Penn State Extension” cooking class series.
“Let’s Cook for Weight Management” will take place 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Penn State Extension Westmoreland County office, 214 Donohoe Road, Suite E. This hands-on cooking class will teach participants how to use a variety of ingredients to make healthy meals to help manage weight, eating fewer calories while still feeling satisfied and full. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-weight or call 877-345-0691.
The “Let’s Cook with Penn State Extension” classes address nutrition, healthy shopping, time-saving tips and more, so cooks of all skill levels can navigate around the kitchen with confidence.
There are multiple “Let’s Cook” classes, focusing on a range of subjects, including special diets, weight management, and cooking for one or two, to name a few.
All have been developed using science-based best practices. To see all the cooking classes currently offered, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook.
Penn State Extension is “a modern educational organization, dedicated to translating scientific research into real-world applications to drive progress. In support of Penn State’s land-grant mission, extension programs promote a vibrant food and fiber system, a clean environment and a healthier population for Pennsylvania and beyond.”
Penn State Extension serves individuals, businesses and communities, helping them “address problems and realize opportunities through a robust portfolio of educational programs, products and services. With support from federal, state and county governments, the organization has a tradition of bringing unbiased information and support to the citizens of Pennsylvania for more than 100 years.”
