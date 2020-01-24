Paige Oblack, a marine science major from Greensburg, is one of 1,513 students named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the fall 2019 semester of the 2019-20 academic year, according to an announcement received Thursday from Joanne Z. Bruno, JD, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Students eligible for the ESU dean’s list are those who have attained a 3.50 quality-point average or better and are enrolled full time.
The letter grade “B” earns 3 quality points per credit, and the grade “A” earns 4 quality points per credit.
East Stroudsburg University, one of the 14 institutions in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, opened in 1893 as East Stroudsburg Normal School.
