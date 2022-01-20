A total of 1,222 students, including Paige Oblack, a marine science major from Greensburg (15601), attained the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the fall 2021 semester of the 2021-2022 academic year, according to an announcement received this week from Margaret Ball, DMA, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
ESU students eligible for the dean’s list are “those who have attained a 3.50 quality-point average or better and are enrolled full time. The letter grade ‘B’ earns 3 quality points per credit, and the grade ‘A’ earns 4 quality points per credit.”
