KING OF PRUSSIA — On Friday, June 11, Pennsylvania Virtual Charter School celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2021.
This year, 150 students graduated in a combined face-to-face and virtual ceremony, including Jasmine Bee of Latrobe.
This year’s graduating class represents students from 43 counties and 104 different school districts. They have earned a combined $568,002 in scholarships.
Pennsylvania Virtual Charter School (PA Virtual) is an award-winning online public school that offers a home-based, student-centered education to students in grades K-12. As a public school, PA Virtual is funded by taxpayer dollars, so there are no tuition fees to attend. PA Virtual provides all students with the necessary technology and equipment for individualized instruction in a safe and nurturing environment, and also provides a stipend to families for Internet fees. Through the school’s award-winning Family Support Department, families are supported throughout the education process and provided with several opportunities for socialization each month. For more information on PA Virtual, visit www.pavirtual.com or call 1-866-728-2751.
