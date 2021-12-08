Collectively, 131 students were inducted into The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School’s Chapter of the National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society during a special ceremony via Zoom on November 17, it was announced this week.
Pledging their oaths and joining the ranks of the nation’s most academically elite were 71 National Honor Society students and 60 National Junior Honor Society students. “We are proud of these students. This is a huge accomplishment, and we welcome the opportunity to honor these students that demonstrate excellence in all areas of scholarship, service, leadership, and character,” said Brian Hayden, CEO of PA Cyber.
“Those that have been inducted have pledged to uphold the organizations’ pillars. In addition, chapter membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments but also encourages them to develop further through participation in school activities and community service. Beyond the ceremony, these students are challenged to continually strive for excellence in scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship.”
National Honor Society inductees from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are listed alphabetically by hometown:
Anna Kurnocik, Blairsville; Anderson Harchuck, Latrobe; Cassandra Renea Anthony, Mount Pleasant; Sutton Boriack, Mount Pleasant.
National Junior Honor Society inductees from the area:
Alex Oblack, Greensburg; Freya Hooks, Greensburg; Mandi Rolla, Greensburg; Trinity Coury, Greensburg; Amelia Hinely, Mount Pleasant; Kira Watt, Saltsburg.
The National Association of Secondary School Principals officially established NHS in 1921 and NJHS in 1929. The criteria for PA Cyber high school students is a grade-point average of 3.5 and above. “Students must demonstrate excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership and character. Junior high students at PA Cyber must meet similar criteria as well as demonstrate citizenship.”
Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School is one of the largest, most experienced, and most successful online public schools in the nation. PA Cyber’s online learning environments, personalized instruction methods, and choices of curricula connect Pennsylvania students and their families with “state-certified and highly qualified teachers and rich academic content that is aligned to state standards.”
Founded in 2000, PA Cyber is headquartered in Midland (Beaver County) and maintains a network of support offices throughout the state.
As a public school, PA Cyber is open for enrollment by any school-age child residing in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and does not charge tuition to students or families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.