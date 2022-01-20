Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 626 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2021, the Lexington, Virginia, national headquarters reported this week.
“Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.”
Two initiates are from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
Olivia Solomon of Greensburg (Duquesne University)
Olivia Glosner of Greensburg (Duquesne University)
Omicron Delta Kappa Society was founded in Lexington on Dec. 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the society to “recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level. The founders established the ODK Idea - the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community.
“ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff and alumni, and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship and service on college and university campuses throughout North America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.