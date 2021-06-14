Olivia Galando has received a $2,500 scholarship from the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society for her “outstanding performance and dedication in accruing 217 hours of volunteer service at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.”
As a junior volunteer, Galando worked at the front desk, directing visitors and answering phone calls. She also assisted the hospital administration by sending congratulatory e-cards to employees who received special awards.
“Volunteering has shown me a lot about the hospital environment. I have a deep appreciation for anyone who works in health care,” Galando said.
The daughter of Michele and David Galando of Youngstown, she graduated with a 3.9 GPA from Greater Latrobe on June 4. Her high school activities included National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and German Club. In addition, she has worked as a lifeguard at the Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool and was a swim teacher and coach for Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation and the Greater Latrobe Aqua Club.
Galando has been accepted at the College of Wooster in Ohio where she will begin her post-high school education in August. Her goal is to become a forensic pathologist.
The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society “appreciates and is honored to recognize the time and talent that Olivia devoted to volunteering at Excela Latrobe Hospital.” The society “wishes her the best as she continues her education.”
Students who are 16 and older and are interested in volunteering at the Hospital should contact Dolan Vogle, Volunteer Services, at jvogle@excelahealth.org or 724-537-1357.
