Two students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to Ohio University’s 2023 spring provost’s list, according to the Athens, Ohio, campus:
College of Health Sciences and Professions student Paige Weaverling of Latrobe.
Patton College of Education student Amy Klosky of Greensburg.
At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on one of three lists.
“The provost’s list recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.”
In spring semester 2023, 2,124 of Ohio University’s part-time undergraduate students qualified for the inaugural provost’s list.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges/universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper, and indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.