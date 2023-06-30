Five students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to Ohio University’s spring 2023 president’s list, the Athens, Ohio, campus reported Wednesday:
Patton College of Education student Jameson Harvey of Latrobe.
College of Health Sciences and Professions student Taylor Miller of Latrobe.
Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Blake Rossi of Youngstown.
College of Business student JT Schimizzi of Greensburg.
Scripps College of Communication student Emma Skidmore of Greensburg.
At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on “their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the president’s list, dean’s list or provost’s list.
“The president’s list distinction is presented to undergraduate students who exhibit an exceptional commitment to academic excellence each semester. Criteria for the president’s list include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
In spring semester 2023, 1,639 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for the inaugural president’s list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.