The Ohio University, Athens campus, over the weekend announced the following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are among its 2022 spring graduates:
Jack Liberatore from Greensburg graduated with a MSMGT Master of Science degree in management from Ohio University’s College of Business.
Preston Boerio from Greensburg graduated with a BBA in finance from Ohio University’s College of Business.
Maddie Moore from Ligonier graduated with a BSW in social work from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Alex Singley from Latrobe graduated with a BBA in business analytics and management information systems from Ohio University’s College of Business.
More than 4,400 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2022.
Visit www.ohio.edu.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
