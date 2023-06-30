Seven students from he Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to Ohio University’s 2023 spring dean’s list:
College of Health Sciences and Professions student Grace Butina of Greensburg.
College of Health Sciences and Professions student Emma Greiner of Greensburg.
College of Arts and Sciences student Sabrina Hayward of Greensburg.
College of Health Sciences and Professions student Merril Neiderhiser of Ligonier.
College of Fine Arts student Zach Nixon of Blairsville.
Scripps College of Communication student Morgan Podkul of Greensburg.
Scripps College of Communication student Jennica Thomas of Greensburg.
The Ohio dean’s list recognizes “undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.”
In spring semester 2023, 4,953 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for the dean’s list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.