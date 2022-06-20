Ten students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area were named to Ohio University’s spring 2022 dean’s list, the Athens, Ohio, campus announced over the weekend:
Ohio University College of Arts and Sciences student Sabrina Hayward from Greensburg.
Ohio University Scripps College of Communication student Morgan Podkul from Greensburg.
Ohio University Scripps College of Communication student Emma Skidmore from Greensburg.
Ohio University Scripps College of Communication student Anna Ayers from Ligonier.
Ohio University Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student Jameson Harvey from Latrobe.
Ohio University Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Blake Rossi from Youngstown.
Ohio University College of Fine Arts student Zach Nixon from Blairsville.
Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Taylor Miller from Latrobe.
Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Merril Neiderhiser from Ligonier.
Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Elizabeth Dickson from Ligonier.
More than 4,400 students qualified for the spring semester 2022 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. Ohio students “must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
