More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses, OU reported this week.
The dean’s list includes the following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student Jameson Harvey of Latrobe.
Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Blake Rossi of Youngstown.
College of Health Sciences and Professions student Carleigh Johnson of Latrobe.
College of Health Sciences and Professions student Taylor Miller of Latrobe.
College of Arts and Sciences student Sabrina Hayward of Greensburg.
College of Arts and Sciences student Jess Mitchell of Greensburg.
College of Business student Preston Boerio of Greensburg.
College of Business student JT Schimizzi of Greensburg.
Scripps College of Communication student Morgan Podkul of Greensburg.
Honors Tutorial College student Taylor Dahl of Greensburg.
The Athens campus said in order to qualify “Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.”
