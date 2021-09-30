More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2021, the Athens, Ohio, campus reported Tuesday.
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area included:
Terrence Fitzmaurice from Latrobe graduated with a master of business administration (MBA — operations and supply chain management concentration) from the College of Business at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
Danielle Greene from Saltsburg graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing (baccalaureate nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at OU during the same semester.
