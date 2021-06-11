More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021, the Athens, Ohio, campus reported Thursday.
Graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area and their degrees are:
Justin Short of Latrobe, bachelor of science in nursing (baccalaureate nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Maddi Butina of Greensburg, bachelor of science in journalism majoring in journalism news and information from the Scripps College of Communication.
John Denard of Greensburg, bachelor of science in electrical engineering majoring in electrical engineering with computer engineering track from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.
Jack Liberatore of Greensburg, bachelor of business administration majoring in marketing from the College of Business.
