More than 1,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2021, the Athens, Ohio, campus announced this week. Graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are:
Hannah Gruss of Latrobe graduated with a BSN majoring in baccalaureate nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Taylor Dahl of Greensburg graduated with a BSJ majoring in journalism from Ohio University’s Honors Tutorial College.
Coleman Peer of Greensburg graduated with a BBA majoring in entrepreneurship from Ohio University’s College of Business.
