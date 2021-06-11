More than 7,800 students qualified for the spring semester 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Students from Latrobe Bulletin’s coverage area are as follows:
Anna Ayers of Ligonier, in the Scripps College of Communication
Preston Boerio of Greensburg, in the College of Business
Maddi Butina of Greensburg, in the Scripps College of Communication
Taylor Dahl of Greensburg, in the Honors Tutorial College
John Denard of Greensburg, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
Camryn Kinkead of Greensburg, in the College of Arts and Sciences
Jack Liberatore of Greensburg, in the College of Business
Taylor Miller of Latrobe, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Merril Neiderhiser of Ligonier, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Morgan Podkul of Greensburg, in the Scripps College of Communication
Blake Rossi of Youngstown, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
Jt Schimizzi of Greensburg, in the College of Business
Alex Singley of Latrobe, in the College of Business
Emma Skidmore of Greensburg, in the Scripps College of Communication
The Athens campus added, “Due to COVID-19, Ohio students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade-point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.”
