More than 7,800 students qualified for the spring semester 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

Students from Latrobe Bulletin’s coverage area are as follows:

Anna Ayers of Ligonier, in the Scripps College of Communication

Preston Boerio of Greensburg, in the College of Business

Maddi Butina of Greensburg, in the Scripps College of Communication

Taylor Dahl of Greensburg, in the Honors Tutorial College

John Denard of Greensburg, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Camryn Kinkead of Greensburg, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Jack Liberatore of Greensburg, in the College of Business

Taylor Miller of Latrobe, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Merril Neiderhiser of Ligonier, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Morgan Podkul of Greensburg, in the Scripps College of Communication

Blake Rossi of Youngstown, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Jt Schimizzi of Greensburg, in the College of Business

Alex Singley of Latrobe, in the College of Business

Emma Skidmore of Greensburg, in the Scripps College of Communication

The Athens campus added, “Due to COVID-19, Ohio students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade-point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.