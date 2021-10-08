Westmoreland County Community College is offering a variety of continuing education courses starting the week of Oct. 11.
The latest lineup of classes features Lunch with Chef Scott Schmucker, assistant professor of Westmoreland Culinary Arts and Hospitality programs. Participants will prepare a delicious lunch with Chef Schmucker and enjoy the fruits of their labor in the college’s new Bistro. Students can select a date most convenient to attend on either Oct. 12 or Nov. 2.
Other culinary offerings include Wine: Putting the Fun in Fundamentals on Oct. 18 that will provide an overview of wines including how they are made, wine regions and predominant grapes of each region. In November, other food classes will include Mom’s Nut Rolls (Nov. 2 or Nov. 4), Cupcake Bouquets (Nov. 11) and Cream Puffs (Nov. 16).
Scheduled for Oct. 12, Minimalism and Decluttering Your Life will provide insight into this concept that can help free clutter from one’s life and provide a clear mind to live a more focused life with less. Along the same line of seeking freedom from distractions, an Introduction to Yoga class on Oct. 15 can help those seeking an inner peace through postures and breathing techniques.
Considering taking advantage of current real estate conditions? Selling a Home in Today’s Market on Oct. 13 will benefit participants by providing information on preparing property for the sale, determining value, maximizing the selling price and more. On Nov. 18, Real Estate Investments will cover methods to select profitable properties, finding great deals, financing, tenant selection and management as well as other tips for starting and growing a real estate business.
For the complete schedule of classes, visit westmoreland.edu/coned.
To register or for more information, call 724-925-4000.
WCCC classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. For other details, go to www.westmoreland.edu.
