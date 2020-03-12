The National Sustainable Structures Center of Pennsylvania College of Technology, the mid-Atlantic administrator of the Building Operator Certification, will offer two BOC Level I courses at a 75% discount made possible by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
“We’re very excited to be partnering with DEP to be able to offer BOC courses at a significantly reduced cost,” NSSC Director Alison A. Diehl said. “BOC teaches facilities personnel how to apply low-cost techniques to lower their building’s annual utility costs, while making their buildings more comfortable and safer for occupants.”
Tuition discounts for the BOC courses are available to a limited number of facilities personnel employed by K-12 school districts, local government, community colleges/universities or state agencies in Pennsylvania. Participants must have two or more years of experience in their field. The cost of the course is normally $1,895, but thanks to the DEP grant, the course is being offered for $475 (plus an optional $285 national certification exam fee for those who wish to earn their Certified Building Operator credential).
BOC courses help students advance their careers by teaching a variety of energy-saving techniques, which has been shown to help facilities save up to $20,000 each year in utility costs. These techniques can also help state agencies meet the goal put in place by the GreenGov Council and Gov. Tom Wolf to reduce energy consumption in Pennsylvania by 21% by 2025.
The BOC courses will be offered at two locations. The first course will begin March 24 at Penn State Great Valley in King of Prussia. The registration deadline for that course is March 20. The second course will be at the Community College of Allegheny County-Boyce Campus in Pittsburgh; that course begins March 31, and the deadline to register is March 27.
Each course comprises five in-person classes and two online sessions over 10 weeks. Course content includes energy-efficient operation of HVAC systems, efficient lighting fundamentals, indoor environmental quality and opportunities for low-cost operational improvement.
To register for BOC courses and to learn more about NSSC, visit www.pct.edu/nssc.
