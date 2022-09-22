St. Vincent College announced the appointment of Albert J. Novak Jr. as vice president for philanthropy and alumni relations. The appointment was made by the Rev. Paul Taylor, OSB, president of SVC, with the approval of the chancellor of the college, the Right Rev. Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB, archabbot.
An alumnus of St. Vincent College, Novak previously served as a development officer and a special gift officer at St. Vincent beginning in 1987.
“I am excited to be working, once again, with Al Novak, who, after beginning his career at St. Vincent College, is now returning,” said Father Paul. “His success in development and philanthropic endeavors is well known in this region and throughout the world through his work at Carnegie Mellon, University of Pittsburgh and Excela Health. Now, as we advance together at St. Vincent College to greater heights, Al will be a key partner in providing the best resources to all of our students.”
Most recently, Novak served as the vice president, chief philanthropy officer of Excela Health in Greensburg, serving as lead fundraiser and as executive officer for the system’s two supporting foundations, the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation and the Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation. He is also an independent consulting vice president with Grenzebach, Glier and Associates.
Prior to joining Excela, Novak worked at the University of Pittsburgh for 19 years, including 14 years as the vice chancellor for institutional advancement. In this role, he led university advancement and alumni programs, leading the largest fundraising campaign in western Pennsylvania history, exceeding the original $2 billion goal by reaching $2.135 billion.
At Carnegie Mellon University, Novak served as director of development for what is now the H. John Heinz III School of Information Systems and Public Policy and Management, and later as director of corporate and foundation relations for the university.
In addition to a Bachelor of Arts in communication from SVC, Novak holds a Master of Public Management from H. John Heinz III College of Information Systems and Public Policy and a MBA Essentials Certificate from the Katz School of Business. He is a member of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy and has presented at Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) conferences on fundraising analytics, diversity in the workplace and fundraising leadership.
He serves as a member of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art board of trustees and the Westmoreland County Local Operating Board of the United Way. He was a member of the Academic Innovation and Planning Advisory Board at Seton Hill University, and a past director of the Support America’s Teachers Foundation, Dress for Success Pittsburgh, and the Westmoreland Symphonic Winds. Novak was honored as a Distinguished Alumnus of Greensburg Salem High School in 2019 and as an Alumni of Distinction of St. Vincent College in 2021.
Of the appointment, Novak said, “Joining St. Vincent at this point in my career is a return home in many ways. St. Vincent is where I earned my undergraduate degree. I met Sally Anne in the library 45 years ago, and 35 years ago, it was where I launched my career in development. It is where I made lifelong friends.
“It is an honor to be serving with the philanthropic and alumni professional team under the leadership of Father Paul. I look forward to partnering with Father Paul, his senior team, our faculty, students, trustees, alumni and all who love this institution to advance the important mission of St. Vincent College.”
Novak and his wife live in the Greensburg area. They have two adult sons and four grandchildren.
Novak is set to officially step into this new role at the Unity Township campus on Oct. 10.
