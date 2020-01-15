Northampton Community College, Bethlehem, Monday reported it welcomed new and returning students to campus the week of Jan. 13 for the start of the spring 2020 semester, including the following from the Bulletin coverage area:
Abbegail Smith of Ligonier (15658) and Aleesha Spaid of Blairsville (15717)
They are among more than 8,650 students studying over 100 majors and programs at NCC locations in Bethlehem Township, Monroe County, Southside Bethlehem and Easton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.