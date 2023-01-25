Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Monday released its dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
A Bucknell student "must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition."
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:
LATROBE
Michael Bolish, Class of 2023, physics major
Lexi McNeil, Class of 2025, biology
GREENSBURG
Alasandra Neil, Class of 2026, undeclared management
Sarah Petnuch, Class of 2023, cell biology/biochemistry
Brandon Rickett, Class of 2024, Russian
Madison Rugh, Class of 2024, economics
Daniel Sierk, Class of 2026, mechanical engineering
Nathan Stamford, Class of 2026, computer science
Nolan Stamford, Class of 2026, cell biology/biochemistry.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
