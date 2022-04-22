NCAA affirms continuation of separate California, Clarion and Edinboro athletic programs

The NCAA has affirmed that California, Clarion and Edinboro universities will continue as independent and separate athletic programs, it was announced Wednesday.
“This approval reflects the confidence in our campuses to successfully operate these programs and the important role that a strong intercollegiate program plays on a college campus. It also recognizes the impact that our student-athletes have on our campuses and in our communities,” said Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University and interim president of California and Edinboro universities.
Dr. Pehrsson also leads the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Western integration project, which will bring together the three institutions as Pennsylvania Western University, effective in July.
“I am grateful to the NCAA and the Membership Committee for their consideration and approval of our plan to maintain the full complement of athletic teams at California, Clarion and Edinboro. Our student-athletes deserve the opportunity to continue their athletic pursuits and intercollegiate athletics holds a special place as part of the fabric of each of our campus communities, our histories and identities. We are excited to continue the strong legacy of our Vulcans, Golden Eagles and Fighting Scots.”
State System Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said “the NCAA’s decision is another major decision toward building these powerhouse institutions and is great news for our universities, our system, PSAC, and above all, our student-athletes. I congratulate President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson and the students, faculty, staff and trustees at California, Clarion and Edinboro for this accomplishment. The excitement of intercollegiate athletics will continue for players and fans when the integrated university begins enrolling students in August.”
