Music at Midday series to continue Friday at St. Vincent

St. Vincent College’s Music at Midday series continues at noon Friday, Oct. 22, with a performance by the jazz group JS Trio.
The trio features John Shannon on guitar, Cliff Barnes on organ and James Johnson on drums. The performance will take place in the Verostko Center for the Arts on the Unity Township campus.
Shannon, a guitarist and songwriter born in Pittsburgh, grew up studying with Dwayne Dolphin, Eric Kloss and Mike Ross before pursuing further music studies at Berklee College of Music in Boston. Shannon lived and toured out of New York City for more than a decade, playing and recording with the likes of Levon Helm, Hiromi, Sonya Kitchell, Bob Reynolds, John Mayer, Lauryn Hill and Pyeng Threadgill.
After making three records with French/NYC record label ObliqSound as a lead and touring Europe extensively, Shannon fiscally directed the show “Empire in Australia.” Shannon returned to Pittsburgh to tour with rock musical group The Shift, later partnering to open Con Alma, a restaurant and jazz bar dedicated to championing Pittsburgh’s jazz scene and legacy.
The Friday event is sponsored by the St. Vincent College Concert Series in partnership with the Verostko Center for the Arts.
Guests are invited to listen in person at the Verostko Center or virtually by visiting St. Vincent College’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/St.vincentcollege.
Given the evolving situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, all visitors to St. Vincent College are required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Guests will be required to follow all COVID-19 mitigation strategies set forth in the St. Vincent Health and Safety Plan while on campus. For the latest information about these protocols, visit https://www.stvincent.edu/resources/covid-19-updates/index.html.
For more information, contact Andrew Julo, curator of the Verostko Center for the Arts, at andrew.julo@stvincent.edu.
