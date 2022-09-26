St. Vincent College’s Music at Midday series kicks off its fall 2022 lineup with a performance by singer/songwriter Joseph Materkowski on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Verostko Center for the Arts on the Unity Township campus.
Materkowski is an accomplished vocalist and guitarist performing nearly 100 shows each year throughout the tri-state region. He will be playing a variety of original compositions, as well as cover versions of popular songs from the ‘50s to today, on the acoustic guitar.
A multidisciplinary artist, Materkowski holds bachelor’s degrees in painting and art education from the California University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Fine Arts in painting and drawing from the New York Academy of Art. Materkowski has taught drawing and painting courses within the college’s department of fine arts for more than 10 years.
The performance will begin at 12:30 p.m. inside the Verostko Center, located on the second floor of the Dale P. Latimer Library on St. Vincent’s campus.
Visitors are also invited to view the center’s latest exhibit, “East Meets West: Women Icon Makers of West Ukraine,” now on view through Nov. 18.
Music at Midday is a collaboration between the St. Vincent College Concert Series and the Verostko Center for the Arts.
Materkowski’s concert is free and open to all. Reservations are not required.
EDITOR’S NOTE: English major Madison Kozera of Abingdon, Maryland, prepared this press release for SVC.
