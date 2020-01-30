Two students from the Bulletin coverage area have been named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College for the fall 2019 semester, the Allentown campus announced Tuesday evening:
Jacob Dengler of Mount Pleasant (15666) and Sarah Meade of Ligonier (15658)
Students with a term GPA (grade-point average) of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.
