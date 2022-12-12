Mount Aloysius College has made Abound’s Best Colleges for Adults 2022 list, the Cresson campus announced Thursday.
Of all the colleges nationwide, approximately 5,300, Abound selected 200 colleges for its 2022 list. In total, only 11 schools were selected for the list from Pennsylvania.
Abound helps future or current students find the best college for them by researching schools around the country and reporting on the different elements of the school that may affect their choice of college.
To choose its list, Abound looks for “different specific aspects of college that benefit adult students like access during weeknights and the weekends, affordable tuition, and options for childcare.”
To view Mount Aloysius College’s profile or to find more information about the list, visit Abound.college.
To schedule a tour of Mount Aloysius or to find out more, visit www.mtaloy.edu or call 814-886-6383.
