For the 14th consecutive year, Mount Aloysius College has been recognized as a “College of Distinction,” the Cresson campus reported Thursday.
The college’s business, education and nursing departments, as well as the career development and military support offices, also have been recognized for the 2021-22 academic year.
“We are very proud to receive these honors from the Colleges of Distinction, and we are thrilled to continue our commitment to our students’ success,” said Mount Aloysius College President John McKeegan. “Our mission is ‘to respond to individual and community needs with quality programs of education in the tradition of the Religious Sisters of Mercy.’ That mission is as strong today as ever.”
A “College of Distinction” is a college or university that excels in student-focused education. Nominations for College of Distinction recognition are based on recommendations from high school counselors and quantitative research.
Created in 2000, Colleges of Distinction helps students and parents navigate the often overwhelming process of finding the optimal college or university. The list of 2021-22 Colleges of Distinction vary in institution size, cost, location, academic offerings, and much more, but they all meet or exceed standards in each of College of Distinction’s four overarching distinctions: student engagement, teaching, community and outcomes.
To view Mount Aloysius College’s profile or to find further information about the online guide, visit CollegesofDistinction.com or www.mtaloy.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.