Mount Aloysius College, Cresson, this week announced its dean’s list for the spring semester of 2022.
The MAC dean’s list honors “full-time students who have earned at least a 3.50 grade-point average (GPA), part-time students who have achieved a GPA of 3.70, or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours who earned a 3.9 GPA.”
Mount Aloysius dean’s list qualifiers from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are:
Latrobe — Daisy Mae Wishard
Blairsville — Allison Paige Oswald
Greensburg — Olivia Elizabeth Jumper
Mount Pleasant — Brianna Elizabeth Pritts
New Florence — Mackenzee Renee Lear
