Mount Aloysius College, Cresson, invites prospective students and their families to visit campus for an open house this fall. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet with Mount Aloysius faculty, chat with admissions counselors, tour the campus, and learn more about Mount Aloysius’ programs and offerings.
The open house will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until roughly 1 p.m. During the event, campus representatives will highlight the many benefits of attending Mount Aloysius College, answer questions about majors and interests, and offer a personalized tour of campus. Visitors can complete a fee-waived application at the event and will also receive free MAC campus gear.
“No matter where you are in your educational journey, I highly encourage you to attend this open house,” said Jacob Yale, vice president for enrollment management. “Our Admissions and Financial Aid team will be available with information about academics, athletics, student life, and financial aid, and they’ll be more than happy to answer any questions you may have.”
Dating back to 1853, Mount Aloysius College is a private, not-for-profit institution located in Cresson. Mount Aloysius offers more than 70 majors and programs and has an 11:1 student/faculty ratio. The college offers 16 NCAA Division-III men’s and women’s athletic programs.
Register for the open house through email at admissions@mtaloy.edu, online at www.mtaloy.edu/openhouse or call 814-886-6383.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.