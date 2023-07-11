Mount Aloysius College celebrated its 82nd commencement ceremony on May 13 in the college’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center, the Cresson campus reported over the weekend.
More than 175 graduates earned their associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees with the board of trustees, faculty, staff and loved ones in attendance. The invocation was delivered by Hannah Goonan of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and Wes Caton of Meyersdale presented the student welcome. Additionally, Luke Priestly of Edlesborough, England, gave the student commencement address.
Dr. Leamor Kahanov, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Stockton University and Mount Aloysius College trustee, spoke to the graduates about "being their authentic selves" during her commencement address.The benediction was given by Spencer McElheny of Cresson.
Mount Aloysius College graduates at the end of the spring 2023 semester from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area, their degree, major and honors are:
Blairsville — Allison Oswald, Bachelor of Science, information technology, magna cum laude
Seward — Karrie Ann Walbeck, Bachelor of Science, nursing.
