Mount Aloysius College, Cresson, Tuesday announced its dean’s list for the fall semester of 2022.
The MAC dean’s list honors “full-time students who have earned at least a 3.50 grade-point average, part-time students who have achieved a GPA of 3.70, or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours who earned a 3.9 GPA.”
Mount Aloysius College students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:
Latrobe: Meghan Henderson, Daisy Wishard
Blairsville: Allison Oswald
Mount Pleasant: Julia Davis
New Florence: Mackenzee Lear and Haley Markowsky.
