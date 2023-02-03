Mount Aloysius College conferred degrees upon nearly 80 graduates during a winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 9 in the college’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center, the Cresson campus announced Wednesday.
Lindsay Sekeres of York delivered the invocation for the event, and the student welcome was presented by Imil Britt of Johnstown. Additionally, Rhett Pletcher of Rockwood gave the student commencement address.
Carolyn Donaldson, community engagement manager for WPSU Penn State and Mount Aloysius College trustee, spoke to the graduates during her commencement address.
Mount Aloysius College graduates at the end of the fall 2022 semester include:
Karrie Ann Walbeck of Seward, Associate of Science degree, nursing.
