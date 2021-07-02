Mount Aloysius College celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2021 during two commencement ceremonies held at the college’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center on May 15, the Cresson campus reported Wednesday
One ceremony was for the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, and the other ceremony celebrated the graduates of the School of Business, Arts and Sciences. During the events, 154 graduates who completed their degree requirements in their respective majors were recognized.
The Mount Aloysius College Class of 2021 includes the following individuals from Latrobe Bulletin’s coverage area:
Kyra Marie Stranko, bachelor of science in ultrasonography, magna cum laude.
Hailee Ann Miles, bachelor of arts in English and bachelor of arts in history/political science, magna cum laude.
Alyssa Paige Colo, associate of science in nursing.
