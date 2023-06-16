Cedar Crest College extends "congratulations to Morgan Shetler of Bolivar for making the Dean's List for the Spring 2023 semester," the Allentown campus reported Wednesday.
The CCC dean's list recognizes "students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their studies by earning a grade point average of 3.65 or higher in the academic semester.
"These students set a high standard for excellence at Cedar Crest College. We applaud their exceptional achievements and celebrate their placement on the spring 2023 dean's list."
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
