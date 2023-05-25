On Saturday, May 13, Cedar Crest College held its 153rd commencement ceremony at the PPL Center in Allentown, CCC announced this week.
Among the graduates is Mikaela Rosenbaum of Greensburg.
The college conferred approximately 210 bachelor’s, 63 master’s, and 10 doctoral degrees on graduates of the Class of 2023.
Cedar Crest College President Dr. Elizabeth M. Meade presided over the ceremony and addressed the students, their families and supporters, faculty and staff in attendance.
