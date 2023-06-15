Widener University celebrated the achievements of 1,375 Chester campus graduates in five ceremonies held on Memorial Field between Tuesday, May 9, and Thursday, May 11, the Delaware County campus reported Tuesday.
Mickayla Selembo of Latrobe earned a Master of Social Work degree, in social work, from the College of Health and Human Services.
Graduates from the School of Business, School of Nursing, School of Engineering, College of Arts & Sciences, College of Health and Human Services, and Center for Graduate and Continuing Studies individually crossed the stage and were congratulated by President Stacey Robertson as they received a symbolic representation of their degrees.
“I want to offer my most enthusiastic congratulations to each of you. Earning this degree has required focus, hard work, a willingness to grow and learn, and the ability to recover from challenges — and I know we have all experienced those,” Robertson said. “I am absolutely confident that each of you — as Widener alumni — will use your degree to find career success, enrich the communities around you, and play a part — big or small — in making the world a better place.”
