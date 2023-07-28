St. Vincent College announced it has received the personal art collection of philanthropists Michael and Aimee (Rusinko) Kakos.
Featuring 88 pieces rarely seen by the public in decades, the collection is principally focused on the transformative years between the 1880s through the 1930s, according to the email release from the Unity Township campus. Many of the pieces were completed by artists who worked alongside those whose names are synonymous with Impressionism and the modernist styles that immediately followed but have largely been omitted from art historical surveys.
Interested in artists who prized both beauty and innovation in their work, the Kakoses opted to gradually collect pieces that invited sustained looking and appreciation for their London home. The collection is supported by a $1 million endowment that underwrites future conservation and interpretation.
“We are deeply grateful to Aimee and Michael, who’ve chosen St. Vincent as the permanent home of their impressive collection,” remarked the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, St. Vincent College president. “Artwork assembled on campus serves as both an educational resource and an inspiration for our students, faculty and staff. We are proud to be able to share these works with the public.”
The Rusinko Kakos Collection points to an intergenerational, transnational network of artists who built upon the learnings of Impressionism. Through a constellation of friendships, parent-child relationships, marriages, professional associations and academic connections, artists shared ideas, techniques and inspirations that supported the development of their work. While these individuals engaged the same themes, subjects and methods of working as their more famous counterparts, their names aren’t conjured within common imagination.
This fall, the Verostko Center for the Arts will mount a signature exhibition featuring the Rusinko Kakos Collection that links the luminaries of the movement with their under-recognized contemporaries. “Impressionist Legacies: The Michael and Aimee Rusinko Kakos Collection” will open in early September 2023. Details concerning the exhibition will be announced in early August.
Longtime philanthropists, the Kakoses’ generous support of early childhood literacy, access to the arts and major initiatives in higher education including scholarships and endowments at The Pennsylvania State University (State College), Manhattan College (Riverdale, New York), Niagara University (Lewiston, New York) and Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, New Jersey) positively influence the lives of countless individuals. Dividing their time between Winter Park, Florida, and Latrobe, the Kakoses have contributed to local arts and culture organizations for decades.
The bequest of their personal collection to St. Vincent College engages a sustained interest in making art and education attainable. As a gift to the people of southwest Pennsylvania, the debut of the Rusinko Kakos Collection fittingly coincides with the 250th anniversary of Westmoreland County. Their collection expands access to a pivotal period of European painting largely unavailable regionally for public view outside the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh until now.
Highlights include a portrait by Sir George Clausen (The Novel, 1879), two works by Victor Vignon (Haystacks and The Hamlet) and a Brittany village scene by Victor Charreton (Breton Lacemakers, 1922 – 1926).
Among several examples by Post-Impressionist luminaries is a still life by Suzanne Valadon (Bouquet of Roses in a Shell, ca. 1919), a stunning portrait by Henri Lebasque of his daughter (Marthe Lebasque at Vézillon, 1912), two garden-based paintings by Maximillien Luce and four works by Georges d’Espagnat informed by Fauvist techniques.
The collection boasts representative works by artists who helped introduce Impressionism to England, including Arthur Hacker (A Quiet Cove, Girl Canoeing, 1900), Stanhope Forbes (High Water – Gweek, Cornwall, 1931) and Mark Fisher (Corner of the Orchard, Hatfield Heath, ca. 1920).
“While many opt to auction their collections, the Kakoses have instead generously offered these works to an academic institution, allowing them to educate and enrich new audiences,” said Andrew Julo, director of the Verostko Center for the Arts and curator of the St. Vincent Art and Heritage Collections. “I am thrilled our visitors will soon be able to encounter rarely seen examples from this decisive period of painting. The impact of their gift will be felt for many years to come.”
This bequest dramatically expands St. Vincent’s holdings of 19th- and 20th-century European art. Now housed within the Verostko Center for the Arts, selections from the Kakoses’ gift will be made available on a rotating basis for public enjoyment. The Rusinko Kakos Collection forms part of the St. Vincent Art and Heritage Collections — a holding of more than 4,000 items, ranging from ancient to contemporary, intended to enliven academic programming and foster an appreciation for the arts.
About Verostko Center for the Arts
Formally dedicated in November 2021, the Verostko Center for the Arts serves as an educative and inspirational hub for students, faculty, researchers and the surrounding community. Exhibiting work by contemporary artists and objects from the St. Vincent permanent collections, the Center provides opportunities for its constituents to engage with diverse perspectives, cultures and ideas. In keeping with St. Vincent College’s liberal arts mission, special focus is given to exhibitions and programming that draw from interdisciplinary sources. A 9,000-plus-square-foot facility located inside the Dale P. Latimer Library, the Verostko Center features four distinct exhibition spaces, a video presentation area, reading room, staff offices and climate-controlled storage facilities for St. Vincent’s art and rare book collections as well as the college’s archive.
The center is proudly named for generative art pioneer Roman Verostko, C’55, S’59, H’21, an internationally recognized artist and scholar whose affiliation with St. Vincent can be traced back over 70 years.
