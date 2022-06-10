Maya Bhatnagar of Greensburg is one of 438 students who made the president’s list at Shenandoah University for the spring 2022 semester, the Winchester, Virginia, campus reported this week.
To qualify for this prestigious academic recognition, “students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher.”
She also is one of 958 students who earned a spot on the dean’s list at Shenandoah University for the spring 2022 semester.
To qualify for the Shenandoah dean’s list, “students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.”
