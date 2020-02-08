At 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, a dinner will be held at St. Vincent Grove, Unity Township, to celebrate longtime St. Vincent monk and faculty member the Rev. Nathan Munsch, OSB, and an endowed scholarship to be established in his name.
Recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Father Nathan has taught in the St. Vincent College department of theology for 25 years, while also serving as the director of pastoral formation for St. Vincent Seminary and formerly as pastor at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Marguerite from 2004-08.
Prior to the dinner, all are invited to attend a special 4:30 p.m. Mass to be celebrated in Father Nathan’s honor at the Mary, Mother of Wisdom Student Chapel on the St. Vincent campus. Doors at the grove will open for the dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Cost to attend the dinner is $15 per person.
To register, send a check (made out to “St. Vincent College”) for the appropriate amount, along with contact information and any food allergies or other necessary accommodations, to Dr. Lucas Briola, St. Vincent College Department of Theology, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. For answers to questions or more information, contact Briola at lucas.briola@stvincent.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.