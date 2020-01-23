On Monday, Jan. 20, more than 200 people attended the 2020 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner in the Fred M. Rogers Center, hosted by the St. Vincent Office of Multicultural Student Life and the college’s Uniting All People Club.
Emceed by Dwight Collins Jr., a freshman from Orlando, Florida, the dinner began with opening remarks from St. Vincent Archabbot and Chancellor the Right Rev. Douglas R. Nowicki, OSB, and President the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, before the invocation was given by the Rev. Killian Loch, OSB, director of St. Vincent Campus Ministry.
The Rev. Dr. Quiana M. Golphin, C’00, gave the keynote address. Following her graduation from SVC, Golphin earned her master’s degree in community counseling from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and her doctorate in counselor education and supervision at Waynesburg University. Currently, she provides counseling services at California University of Pennsylvania and has served as an adjunct professor in both psychology and counseling at the Community College of Allegheny County, Carlow University, Waynesburg University and California University of Pennsylvania. Additionally, Golphin operates the Seasons Counseling Center at Deliverance Baptist Church in Wilkinsburg, where she is also an associate minister, worship leader, Sunday school teacher and youth minister.
In addition to Golphin’s powerful speech, three members of SVC’s Uniting All People Club — junior Gesco Camille of Delray Beach, Florida, junior Makenna Buffone of Greensburg and junior Keila Lobos-Hernandez of Severn, Maryland — recited excerpts from Dr. King’s “Sermon on Self-Centeredness.”
St. Vincent associate professor of English Michelle Gil-Montero announced the winners of the school’s fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Poetry Competition. Senior Julia Snyder, an English major from Murrysville, won first prize with her poem “Insomnia,” which Gil-Montero recited to the audience. The poem “The Woman and the Man,” by Samantha Hilyer, a sophomore English major from Patton, took second place, while “Prisoner of Flesh and Mind,” by Nichole Fratrich, a junior English education major from Seward, placed third.
Kyle Watson, a junior from Essex, Maryland, and president of the SVC Uniting All People Club, closed out the ceremony with final remarks.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner was part of St. Vincent College’s commemoration of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, which features a number of events, lectures and worship services from Jan. 18-25.
The complete schedule of the week’s activities can be found online.
A complete photo gallery from St. Vincent College’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration can be found on the college’s Flickr account.
