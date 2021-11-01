Marissa Pellis of Greensburg was named to the University of Findlay’s 2021 Homecoming court during October festivities, the Findlay, Ohio, campus reported Friday.
Pellis is studying animal science/pre-veterinary medicine at the university and is the daughter of Jack Pellis and Carla Pellis.
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
