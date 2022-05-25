The academic honors’ dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, the Kentucky campus reported this week.
Marissa Kirkling of Greensburg is among the “students who achieve a grade-point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The spring 2022 academic honors’ list includes a total of 795 students, with 371 named to the president’s list for achieving a 4.0 grade-point average and 424 named to the dean’s list for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.”
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to their newspaper. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
