Makenzie Eades of Derry has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven, the Clinton County campus reported Thursday.
The dean’s list honor at Lock Haven recognizes “the achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter-grade evaluation, during the fall 2022 semester.”
