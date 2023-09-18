Makenzie Eades of Derry was named to the 2022-23 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete award list, it was announced Thursday.
Eades is a student at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven and a swimming student-athlete.
The university’s email release added, “Student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA (grade-point average) of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year to be eligible for the PSAC Scholar-Athlete Award.
“Overall, the PSAC honored 3,794 student-athletes from the league’s 18 institutions after the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year as PSAC Scholar-Athletes.
“The 2022-23 PSAC Scholar-Athlete total of 3,794 (52% of the entire PSAC student-athlete population) marks the eighth straight year the PSAC has awarded at least 40% of its student-athlete population with ‘Scholar-Athlete’ status. The total number of PSAC Scholar-Athletes dropped from 4,144 recipients in 2021-22 due to the league’s more stringent criteria in determining student-athlete eligibility for the award.”
