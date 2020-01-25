Madison McDade of New Alexandria was named to the Cazenovia College dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester, the Madison County campus announced Friday.
Those named to the Cazenovia dean’s List have achieved a 3.5 or better grade-point average.
Cazenovia is near Syracuse, New York.
