Madison Kirshner of Mount Pleasant, majoring in marketing — sales management track, has been named to the dean’s list at Youngstown State University for spring semester 2022, the Youngstown, Ohio, campus reported Wednesday.
YSU dean’s list recognition is awarded to “full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.”
